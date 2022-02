The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Acting Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is urging persons to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a lifestyle change.

She says persons who are planning their vacation should seriously consider vaccination before they travel.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

