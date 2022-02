The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians have been reminded of the importance of wearing a mask that provides the best protection against Covid 19.

The reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s COVID-19 update.

