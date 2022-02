The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has outlined how vaccinated persons should care for themselves if they have contracted Covid-19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said it is important that these persons regulate their temperature and take a lot of fluids.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s covid-19 update.

