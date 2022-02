The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

As the Health authorities here continue the battle to control the spread of Covid 19, Vincentians are being advised to strengthen their immunity by consuming healthy nutritious foods.

The advice has come from Community Dietician Carlva Weeks.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/COVID-19-UPDATE-461.mp3