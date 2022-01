The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has again pointed out that the omi-cron variant of COVID-19 is causing less severe disease in vaccinated individuals.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Dr. Keizer-Beache said the impact of omi-cron is still significant for unvaccinated persons.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid-19 update.