Chief Medical officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache- said persons who are exposed to a positive case of covid-19 and gets a rapid antigen test in the first day or two after exposure will receive a negative covid-19 test.

However, Dr. Keizer Beache said that does not mean that a person is not a carrier of the virus, it simply means that they have tested too early.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.