The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the nation’s public servants who have responded positively to the country’s vaccination campaign.

The Prime Minister is also appealing to the teachers who have not yet taken the vaccine to re-consider their decision.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COVID-19-UPDATE-560.mp3