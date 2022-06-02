NBC’s Covid-19 Update for June 1st 2022

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is again appealing to Vincentians to continue practicing the COVID19 Safety Protocols as the country recorded two more COVID related deaths.

This appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache who said the COVID19 numbers have continued to increase over the past eight weeks.

Donnie Collins has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COVID-19-UPDATE-539.mp3