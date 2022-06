The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Eight new COVID-19 Cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing the total number of active cases to 97.

The Ministry of Health says three new PCR cases and five new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded from tests carried out on Tuesday.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

