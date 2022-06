The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians have been reminded that the Covid 19 vaccine is still available at local Health Centres.

And the Ministry of Health is encouraging persons to grasp the opportunity to get vaccinated, as the Carnival festivities move into high gear.

Lesley De Bique tells us more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COVID-19-UPDATE-554.mp3