The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is again appealing to Vincentians to get vaccinated for COVID19 just as they do for other diseases.

This appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache who said people should continue to get their first and second doses and their booster shots for COVID19.

Donnie Collins has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COVID-19-UPDATE-540.mp3