NBC’s Covid-19 Update for June 30th 2022

Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is encouraging Vincentians to go back to basics with regards to the covid-19 safety protocols during this festive carnival season.

Ms. John made the statement as she provided advice to Vincentians as they partake in festivities for Vincymas 2022.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

