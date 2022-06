The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

As Vincy Mas activities move into high gear across the country, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is appealing to persons to be responsible and to continue practicing the COVID19 Safety protocols to ensure the safety of everyone.

This appeal has come from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COVID-19-UPDATE-541.mp3