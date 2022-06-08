NBC’s Covid-19 Update for June 7th 2022

As the Covid 19 virus continues to circulate, steps are being taken to ensure the safety of patrons attending tonight’s Show hosted by the Graduates Calypso Tent.

Executive member of the Graduate’s Calypso Tent Glenroy Sulle Caesar, told NBC News that the tent is making the necessary arrangements to sanitize the venue for tonight’s calypso launch.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COVID-19-UPDATE-542.mp3