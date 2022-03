The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians are again being urged not to become complacent, as the number of active cases of Covid 19 continues to decline.

The appeal has come from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who noted that the number of positive cases of Covid 19 has been rising in some countries.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

