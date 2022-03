The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Acting Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John has reiterated that all the Covid 19 vaccines which are available locally, provide the best protection against the Covid 19 virus

Ms. John was responding to questions about the Cuban vaccine.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COVID-19-UPDATE-477.mp3