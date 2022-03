The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is continuing to encourage persons to get vaccinated against Covid 19, even as the number of active cases of the disease continues to trend downwards.

The Ministry says booster shots are also available for those persons who are eligible.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COVID-19-UPDATE-490.mp3