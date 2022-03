The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in countries where travelers visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keizer-Beache says this is important as travelers can bring new strains of COVID19 to the country.

Here’s more in NBC’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COVID-19-UPDATE-493.mp3