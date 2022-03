The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Marketing and Development Officer at the Carnival Development Coporation [CDC] Ezzie Roberts is encouraging persons to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as plans afoot for the hosting of a vaccinated Vincymas 2022.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

