NBC’s Covid-19 Update for March 29th 2022 – NBC SVG

Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John said all protocols established to safeguard against the spread of Covid -19 are still in place.

However Ms. John said the Health Services Sub-committee is reviewing the data and existing trends to ensure that it can continue to offer the most suitable protocols for protection in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COVID-19-UPDATE-496-1.mp3