Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson says the local authorities have not restricted persons from entering the country if they are unvaccinated.

Dr. Thompson said the protocols which include quarantine and testing are in place for travelers, to curb the spread of covid-19 locally.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid-19 Update.

