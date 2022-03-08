NBC’s Covid-19 Update for March 7th 2022 – NBC SVG

Acting Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is reminding persons that the protocols for unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers remain the same.

However, she said the quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers will be determined according to the level of risk for some countries.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid -19 update

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COVID-19-UPDATE-481.mp3