Vincentians have been reminded that the Covid 19 Pandemic has not ended, despite the fact that the local positive cases of the virus are trending down.

The reminder has come from Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John, who said some persons have begun to flout the protocols put in place to contain the spread of Covid 19.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s covid-19 update.

