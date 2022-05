The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians are again being urged to continue to practice the Covid 19 Safety Protocols, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said persons must remain vigilant, despite the fact that many of the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/COVID-19-UPDATE-527.mp3