The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging Parents and Guardians across the country to allow their children to get vaccinated against COVID 19.

The appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who said health officials are continuing to vaccinate youth aged twelve and older.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s COVID-19 Update.

