Vincentians are again being urged to continue wearing their masks in public, as the Ministry of Health monitors the increase in active cases of Covid 19.

The reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

We hear more in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/COVID-19-UPDATE-535.mp3