While most of the COVID19 Restrictions have been lifted here, Vincentians have been urged to continue to play an integral role in curbing the spreading of the Novel Coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, says everyone has a responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.

Here’s more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

