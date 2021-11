The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John said the government is trying to procure more AstraZeneca vaccines as the country is now out of that brand of vaccine.

However, Ms. John said persons who require a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can also take a second dose of another available vaccine instead.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.