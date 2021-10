The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says it is on a mission to administer 42,000 doses of vaccines to coincide with this country’s 42nd anniversary of independence.

That is according to Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry Health Shanika John who says she is confident that there will be an increase in vaccination by next week.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.