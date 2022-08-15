NBC’s Covid-19 Update – Friday August 12th 2022

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Lands, and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel said the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has never issued any mandates with regard to vaccination or booster shots for Covid-19.

Minster Daniel made the point, as he responded to question during a News Conference this week.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-587.mp3