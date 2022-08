The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is reminding Vincentians that the Covid 19 Pandemic has not ended, and the risk of severe disease and hospitalization is still a serious threat.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

