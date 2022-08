The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Persons who contracted COVID-19 and are still experiencing shortness of breath are advised to visit a Doctor, as they can be suffering from Long COVID.

The advice comes from Family Health Practitioner, Dr. Malcolm Grant.

Colvin Harry has more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-582.mp3