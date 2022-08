The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians are being urged to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been described by the World Health Organization Europe Director, Dr. Hans Kluge, as a nasty and potentially deadly illness that people should not underestimate.

Here’s more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COVID-19-UPDATE-578.mp3