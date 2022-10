The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Scientists from University of Oxford say some people with “lucky genes” or certain DNA may get extra strong protection after COVID jabs.

The researchers found people with a version of a gene called HLA-DQB1*06 had a bigger antibody response following vaccination than others.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/COVID-19-UPDATE-632.mp3