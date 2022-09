The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer be required to present a negative COVID 19 test on arrival here, with effect from Sunday September 18th.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

