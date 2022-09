The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to the organizers of any event where people tend to congregate to ensure that the COVID19 Safety Protocols are followed during their programs.

The appeal has come from Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John.

Donnie Collins has more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/COVID-19-UPDATE-607-Recording.mp3