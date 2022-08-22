NBC’s Covid-19 Update – Monday August 22nd 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is advising Parents and Guardians to ensure that their children and wards have all the necessary supplies to help to curb the spread of Covid 19, as they prepare for the start of the new school year.

This advice has come from Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-593.mp3