There were no new cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday August 7th, from either PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 57 active cases of Covid 19 locally.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

