Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry Of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is encouraging Vincentians to check with the airlines for travel protocols before traveling.

Ms. John said many countries have eased travel restrictions but persons must conduct their research before they travel.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/COVID-19-UPDATE-628.mp3