The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Social Development Dr. Orando Brewster says a Covid 19 Relief Project is set to set to begin here next month.

Dr. Brewster said the project will be supported by the Caribbean Development Bank, CDB.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/COVID-19-UPDATE-618.mp3