Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has reiterated that the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not mandated a vaccine booster for group of workers.

Minister Gonsalves made the statement while speaking at a news conference on Tuesday.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

