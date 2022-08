The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded twelve new COVID-19 cases.

That is according to the latest covid-19 statistics released by The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-581.mp3