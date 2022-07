The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

There are one hundred and sixteen active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That is according to the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment in its latest release of covid-19 information.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

