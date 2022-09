The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An appeal has been made for Parents across the country to work closely with schools to ensure the continued successful management of COVID-19 at learning institutions.

This appeal was made by Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John.

Here’s more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/COVID-19-UPDATE-606.mp3