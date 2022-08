The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines bringing the total number of active cases to eighty-two.

That is according to the latest release of covid-19 statistics by the ministry of health wellness and the environment.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-579.mp3