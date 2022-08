The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the government did not decide on COVID-19 boosters for Health Care Workers, as stated in a Memo which was circulated on social media.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

