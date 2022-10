The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says it will continue to provide Covid-19 updates where possible.

That is according to Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John who said the number of active cases locally is continuing to decline.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

