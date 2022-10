The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John is reminding Vincentians that vaccines are still available at Health facilities through the island.

Ms. John said although persons are still getting vaccinated, the country is still yet to achieve its vaccination target.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC”s Covid-19 update.

