The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair prince is reminding Vincentians that the country is still under a Public Health Emergency with regards to covid-19.

Minister Prince is therefore encouraging persons to take the necessary precautions to remain safe

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COVID-19-UPDATE-585.mp3