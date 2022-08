The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is hoping to see a greater take-up of the Covid 19 vaccine, as preparations continue for the start of the new academic year.

Lesley De Bique has more in today’s COVID 19 update.

